Out-of-sorts McIlroy makes British Masters cut

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Rory McIlroy’s indifferent season continued as he trailed leader Tyrell Hatton by eight shots at the halfway stage of the British Masters at Close House here on Friday.

McIlroy managed three birdies but also dropped shots on two of his first five holes, in a no-frills one-under par 69 for a four-under par total in the north-east of England.

England’s Hatton toughed-out the wet and miserable morning conditions to emerge with a three-shot lead, adding a five-under par 65 to his opening 63 to move three clear of the field.

McIlroy’s presence for the last two rounds will have come as a huge relief to Ryder Cup team-mate and tournament host Lee Westwood, as another of the big draws, Masters champion Sergio Garcia, missed the cut by a stroke.

Four-time major winner McIlroy managed to fight back from bogeys at his second and fifth holes to birdie his sixth, 11th and 17th holes and finish two shots inside the two-under par cut-off mark.

“It was okay. It was a little bit of a struggle but as least we got the better of the conditions,” said McIlroy.

Five players — the English quartet of Westwood (65), Ian Poulter (65), Chris Hanson (67) and Ashley Chesters (66), along with Swedish veteran Robert Karlsson (65) — share second place at nine-under par.