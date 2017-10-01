Sana Mir axed as ODI captain, Bismah to lead side

LAHORE: Sana Mir has been axed as captain of Pakistan’s women’s team and will be replaced by Bismah Maroof, a decision that is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB’s) revamp of its women’s cricket set-up following the team’s poor performance at the World Cup in June.

Shamsa Hashmi has been dismissed as general manager of the women’s wing, and the selection committee, led by Mohammad Ilyas, has also been disbanded. Ayesha Ashar, the team’s long-standing manager, has been axed from that role but has been given an interim post in the wing until a new general manager is appointed.

Sana’s axing means Bismah will now lead the side in both limited-overs formats. She had been appointed captain of the T20 side in June last year, after Pakistan opted for split leadership. Sana will still be considered for selection as a player.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the table at the Women’s World Cup, losing all seven matches, after which problems between Sana and the team management surfaced. The team’s coach Sabih Azhar called Sana “self-centred, egotistical and being wrapped up in oneself”, before Sana responded by saying she would not continue with the current set-up.

Earlier this week, Sana refused to attend a training and fitness camp ahead of a series against New Zealand “unless crucial issues regarding women’s cricket were addressed” by the PCB.

The PCB said the revamp was undertaken after assessing reports of the World Cup and a comprehensive internal review.