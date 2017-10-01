Maharaj, Morkel secure 176-run lead for Proteas

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Fifties from Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh avoid the follow on, but they collapsed quickly thereafter, losing their last five wickets for 28 runs to be bowled out for 320, during third day of their first Test here on Saturday.

Keshav Maharaj, who found turn off the footmarks, took three wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel claimed two wickets each with reverse-swing and bounce, and helped their team secure a 176-run first-innings lead.

Bangladesh had started the day on a positive note, however, with Tamim Iqbal driving Kagiso Rabada through backward point. Rabada then found reverse-swing and hit Tamim’s pads twice in two overs with HawkEye siding with the on-field umpire’s not-out call on both occasions.

Mominul, too, had a rough time in the first hour, taking 32 deliveries to score on the third morning. He could have been out lbw twice in a Rabada over, but South Africa captain Faf du Plessis opted not to review the on-field not-out decisions. Mominul’s first runs came in the 44th over in which Rabada went on to concede 17 runs.

Tamim then fell a couple of overs later when Andile Phehlukwayo, the debutant, had the batsman strangled down the leg side with Quinton de Kock diving full-length to his right to claim a sensational one-handed catch.

Mominul, however, grew in fluency and defined Bangladesh’s growth as a batting unit. He reached his second fifty of the year and 12th overall when he blasted left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj down the ground.

Mominul added only five runs after lunch before he turned a Maharaj delivery to short leg, where Aiden Markram claimed s sharp, low catch. Mominul’s 77 off 150 balls was the highest Test score by a Bangladesh batsman in South Africa.

Mahmudullah then took over and added 65 with Sabbir for the sixth wicket. He drove fluently through the off side and even dared to hit Maharaj against the break. One such slog-sweep against the break brought up Bangladesh’s 300.

South Africa then hit back, dismissing Mahmudullah and Sabbir in identical fashion. Temba Bavuma’s brilliance at backward point then set up the run out of Taskin Ahmed in the next over. South Africa then needed only 19 balls after tea to knock over Bangladesh.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

South Africa 1st innings 496 3-dec (D Elgar 199, H Amla 137; Shafiul 1-74)

Bangladesh 1st Innings

†Liton Das c Amla b Morkel 25

Imrul Kayes c Markram b Rabada 7

Mominul Haque c Markram b Maharaj 77

*Mushfiqur Rahim c Markram b Maharaj 44

Tamim Iqbal c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 39

Mahmudullah b Morkel 66

Sabbir Rahman b Olivier 30

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Elgar b Rabada 8

Taskin Ahmed run out 1

Shafiul Islam c Amla b Maharaj 2

Mustafizur Rahman not out 10

Extras (b 1, lb 9, nb 1) 11

Total (all-out; 89.1 Overs) 320

Fall: 1-16, 2-36, 3-103, 4-158, 5-227, 6-292, 7-304, 8-305, 9-308, 10-320

Bowling: Morkel 19-7-51-2; Rabada 24-5-84-2; Maharaj 27.1-8-92-3; Olivier 11-1-52-1; Phehlukwayo 6-2-18-1; Markram 2-0-13-0

Test debut: A K Markram (South Africa). A L Phehlukwayo (South Africa)

Umpire: C Gaffaney (New Zealand) and B Oxenford (Australia). TV umpire: K Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). Match referee: R Madugalle (Sri Lanka)