Surveys and scores

Despite the high praise that Pakistan’s economy has received from international financial institutions in the last two years, the global perception of the economy remains extremely poor. While Pakistan’s economic managers might claim some success in moving Pakistan out of the bottom-20 of the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index, the reality is that Pakistan is still only 22 places from the bottom on a list comprising 137 countries. The picture remains a dismal one, although the government does seem to have worked towards improving it. India, by contrast, is the 40th most competitive economy, which shows a massive gap in both perception and the actual reality of the governance structure around the economy. Pakistan’s overall improvement is coupled with a low performance on the metrics of primary healthcare and education as well as labour market efficiency, where Pakistan lies firmly rooted to the bottom-10.

Standing at stark contrast with these low factors, Pakistan has done much better in judicial independence as well as people’s trust in politicians. Pakistan’s politicians rank 62nd in the list of most trustworthy, but this is where questions must be raised about the methodology of the survey. A look at the political instability inside the country suggests a more complex picture that the one painted by the survey. The trouble is that since the report is based on a survey-based methodology, instead of an actual assessment of each of the sectors covered, it remains open to perception biases. But even if we admit that the methodology is flawed, there is something to be said about why Pakistan appears in the bottom pile given that any methodological problems are likely to even out over surveys in 133 countries. The survey helps identity certain problems areas that the government needs to work on to improve economic performance and perception in the short and medium term. There is a need to decide our own priorities taking cues from it. The identification of health and education and labour-related issues is another reminder that the government needs to focus on the social sector. This is simply not happening in the current environment. Pakistan’s economic managers cannot just keep pointing to macroeconomic indicators to suggest all is well.