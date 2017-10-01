Remembering martyrdom

With traditional ceremonies, the month of mourning for Muslims, Muharram, is being observed across the country with the tenth day of the month marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain being commemorated with processions organised by the 16 million or so Shias in Pakistan. Pakistan hosts a large Shia population, second only to Iran in terms of numbers. The rituals of Muharram have traditionally been shared in by the majority Sunni community but over the years sectarian hatred and the rise of terrorism has led to there being legitimate fears for the security of the Shia community. The presence of police on streets across the country send out a warning signal of what has happened in the past and it is essential there be no repetition of this. The reverence for the martyrs of Karbala extends across the Muslim world and the occasion is one for solemnity and thought about human suffering and human cruelty. These problems continue today, thousands of years after the events of Ashura and we in our country need to think why this is the case.

There are many dimensions to Muharram. At Sufi shrines in many parts of the country both Sunni and Shia groups join together to mark them. In Karachi, 40,000 members of the Dawoodi-Bohri sect also gathered in the largest congregation for the group just before the start of Muharram; this year the leader of the community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin led the majlis, increasing attendance by members of the community he leads. In a mark of respect for the month, Hindus in Sindh cancelled a ceremonial play scheduled at the same time, showing what communities can do to ensure harmony between themselves and show respect for each other’s beliefs. We hope this harmony can be demonstrated in more and more ways. At a time when there is growing global conflict between Muslims of different sects, in our own country we must build the bridges of peace which can ensure the sacrifices of the past do not go in vain. This is the best way to pay tribute to those martyred at Karbala. For centuries in the Subcontinent, Muharram brought people together. It is a pity extremist clerics have attempted to end this. The struggle today must be to battle against such trends and ensure the month and particularly the 9th and 10th days are observed with dignity and respect for all.