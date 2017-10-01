A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss proposed regulatory reforms in the oil and gas sectors ended up only exposing differences between the provinces over the exploration and distribution of gas in the country. At the urging of the World Bank, the prime minister has been trying to set up an independent Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Authority (PPEPA) which would operate under the supervision of the Council of Common Interests but whose members would be appointed by the centre. Unsurprisingly, the idea was shot down by Sindh and Balochistan, who want the authority to have five members – one chosen by the centre and one each by the provinces. Both provinces also want the gas sector to be devolved, with the federal government restricted to only pricing. Should this happen, it would allow provinces from which gas is extracted to charge royalties and all provinces would be able to impose a gas development surcharge. That there was such opposition to the formation of the PPEA in the guise suggested by the federal government and the World Bank should not have come as a surprise. Balochistan has been complaining for decades about the exploitation of its resources and any attempt to further federalise the gas sector was never going to be accepted by it.

Sindh, too, has complained about the allocation of gas in the country. In April, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had threatened to storm the offices of Sui Southern Gas Company should it not provide gas for new power plants. He pointed out that Punjab receives 40 percent of the country’s gas supply even though 70 percent of gas is supplied by Sindh. There were even suggestions of cutting off the gas supply to Punjab. With all the provincial differences that exist over the issue, it is not clear why Abbasi even convened this meeting instead of going to the Council of Common Interests. As our gas reserves speedily dwindle, the fights over the resource are only going to intensify. Imposing a solution demanded by international donors, who have no stake in provincial differences, was never going to work. The 18th Amendment had given ownership of natural resources to the provinces but this has never been implemented in practice as the centre has retained management control over their extraction and distribution. True devolution will have to take place and only then can a debate begin on how best to allocate gas.