An unexpected surge

The sudden and exorbitant rise in the prices of tomatoes exposed the inability and helplessness of the concerned authorities to control the prices of food items. It has become a norm of the profiteers to increase the prices of commodities which are in high demand. Earlier, during Ramazan, the prices of fruit were increased significantly. Similarly, a few weeks ago it became a Herculean task for consumers to purchase onions. Now, tomatoes have got the air time after being sold at an exorbitant rate of Rs200 per kilogram. One wonders, why a country which claims to have an agrarian-based economy faces such problems.

The concerned departments must act proactively to deal with these matters in an efficient manner in order to save consumers from any inconvenience. They should spot the hoarders and black-marketers well in time and take strict punitive measures against those who create artificial shortage of edibles to mint money. The agriculture department must create awareness among farmers about the monetary benefits of growing vegetables. It is unfortunate that farmers in our country rely on old and outdated modes of ploughing and cultivating their fields. This take more time and results in a low production of vegetables. So we have to resort to importing vegetables which costs us a lot. It is necessary that the authorities at the helm must come up with a viable plan to pinpoint and nab those who fleece the common people by exploiting such situations.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali