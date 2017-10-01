Polluted water

The government should pay attention to the problems that emanate from water pollution. Water pollution is the source of numerous diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid, hepatitis and polio. Some of these diseases could be life-threatening.

The PCRWR has estimated that 84 percent of citizens are suffering due to water pollution. Therefore, concrete actions should be taken to deal with this problem.

Mehrjan Sattar Shambazai

Turbat