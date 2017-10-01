Fast and careless

If you take a few steps to cross the road, chances are you might be hit by a speeding car. This is the terrible picture of the rising number of road accidents. While discussing the challenges being faced by the government of Pakistan, we often ignore discussing the matters that affect citizens. This is to request all governmental authorities, agencies and traffic police to conduct campaigns to create awareness about ‘zebra crossing’ among people.

According to international laws and regulations, zebra crossing must be installed in front of all education institutions. In this way, school-going young children can easily cross the road. In our country, a majority of reckless drivers are unaware of driving slowly in front of schools and colleges. Even pedestrians are unaware of rules regarding crossing a road. The authorities had earlier taken a commendable step by penalising motorcyclists without helmets. Now, the need of the hour is to take steps to create awareness among people, encouraging them to use zebra crossing to avert any untoward incident.

Kinanah Shahbaz

Islamabad