October 01, 2017
October 1, 2017

Expired products

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a serious problem which is being faced by residents of Turbat. In Balochistan’s biggest city, there is no check on selling expired or dated material. Instead of destroying them, some shopkeepers sell expired goods without any fear.

The local authorities must take action. Also shopkeepers and traders are also requested not to sell expired or harmful stuff to people. The government should play its role and monitor the sale of products without expiry dates.

Aitezaz Akhtar

Karachi

