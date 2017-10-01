Survival of the fittest

This refers to the editorial, ‘Health of the nation’ (Sep 28). The editorial written on an important topic is timely .There is a popular saying that says, ‘health is wealth.’ So by making a nation healthy, one is also making it wealthy. Health is not only the absence of a disease, but it is a mixture of ‘physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, social wellbeing and spiritual wellbeing.’

Putting more money in the healthcare sector is important, but what is more important is to plan how and where the money should be spent. As they say, ‘prevention is better than the cure.’ In fact, prevention is not only better, it is also cheaper. Let us hope that our leaders will not commit further ‘mistakes’ and they will learn from catastrophic mistakes made in the past.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar