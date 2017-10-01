Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Attack on trader protested

Attack on trader protested

KARAK: Traders the other day staged a protest against the attack on former district president of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Tahir Ayub and his family members.

The traders observed a complete shutdown in the district headquarters. Led by district president of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Karak, Gul Razi Khan Khattak, the protesters gathered at the Saddam Chowk. They blocked the Karak-Bannu road at Saddam Chowk for traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Gul Razi Khan, information secretary of traders’ association, Iqbal Khattak, former general secretary of the association, Ghulam Rabbani, Sultan Azam and others condemned the attack.

They believed the district administration had failed to protect the life and property of the masses and demanded arrest of the attackers within 72 hours.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement