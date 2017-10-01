Attack on trader protested

KARAK: Traders the other day staged a protest against the attack on former district president of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Tahir Ayub and his family members.

The traders observed a complete shutdown in the district headquarters. Led by district president of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Karak, Gul Razi Khan Khattak, the protesters gathered at the Saddam Chowk. They blocked the Karak-Bannu road at Saddam Chowk for traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Gul Razi Khan, information secretary of traders’ association, Iqbal Khattak, former general secretary of the association, Ghulam Rabbani, Sultan Azam and others condemned the attack.

They believed the district administration had failed to protect the life and property of the masses and demanded arrest of the attackers within 72 hours.