PESHAWAR: Mother of senior journalist Ihtesham Toru passed away on Saturday.
Her funeral prayer will be offered at 10am near Toru Adda today (Sunday). The deceased was also mother of Muhammad Jehangir, government contractor, and aunt of Pakistan People’s Party provincial leader Zahir Shah Toru.
