Two more die of dengue fever, death toll hits 40

PESHAWAR: The dengue continued to take lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as two more people died of the mosquito-borne disease in Peshawar on Saturday, increasing the death toll from the deadly virus to 40.

The two patients died on Saturday were females and belonged to same Sufaid Dheri in Pishtakhara Union Council of Peshawar city.

The residents of two adjacent union councils of Pishtakhara and Tehkal have been ?suffering since July 2017 due to dengue epidemic that took 40 lives so far and infected more than 20,000 people in the province, the majority of them in these two localities.

One of the women died of dengue virus was identified as Naureen, wife Shujal Khan.

She was 33 years old and was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on September 25, where she could not recover, though the hospital has comparatively the best available equipment for handling such patients.

The second woman was Raheela, daughter of Usman. She was 25 years old and was under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) since September 30 but couldn’t survive.

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), with the loss of two human lives, death toll ?from the mosquito-borne disease reached 40.

However, it didn’t include a woman who belonged to Darra Adamkhel. She had died in a private hospital in Peshawar. Also, a woman, reportedly died of dengue virus in KTH on Friday, was not reported in the DRU statement. She belonged to Tehkal.

Meanwhile, 1114 people were screened in different hospitals of the province and 249 of them were diagnosed with dengue virus.

According to DRU statement, 82 patients were admitted in the hospitals while 65 were discharged. Presently, it said, 264 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of KP, most of them in the three tertiary care hospitals of Peshawar ie Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) ,Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex(HMC).