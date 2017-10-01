Khattak links teachers’ promotion to performance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that his government would give better future prospects to the teachers by linking promotion to performance.

He said the government was committed to regularising the teachers recruited through the National Testing Service.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House here.

The meeting discussed the recruitment of teachers and their postings, the new structure of promotion, regularisation of teachers and the amendment of rules, timescale and other related issues.

Provincial Minister for Education Muhammad Atif Khan, Head of Strategic Unit Sahibzada Saeed and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister categorically stated that his government would never allow anyone to influence the decision-making for the standardisation and quality education in the province.

He formed a committee to submit a comprehensive report and recommendations to undertake the task within the shortest period of time.

The committee would be headed by Sahibzada Saeed, head of Strategic Support Unit.

The committee would see the different dimensions of the existing service structure replacing it with the new one to give maximum benefits and promotion avenues to teachers.

The recommendations would be brought about and decided at the forum of provincial cabinet and the rights of all teachers would be protected.

The committee will also firm up recommendations for the recruitment of teachers, the required amendments and the timescale issues of the teachers to solve them once for all.

The chief minister said that he had made up his mind for the regularisation of newly recruited 40,000 teachers who were appointed on merit to provide quality education to children.

Pervez Khattak said his government would make necessary legislation to strengthen education system and free it from the clutches of influential elite.

He said the government would even make special rules if necessary and no compromise would be made about the future of youth.

Pervez Khattak said that reforming the system was a noble intension and should not be politicised.

“Unfortunately, people having bad intensions deceive the people through disinformation to make political gains,” he said, adding that such elements had never been sincere to the cause of the people as they wanted to create problems for the government.

He assured that he would resist the negative propaganda of the enemies of the people who politicise everything but this time it was totally a different ballgame as it was the issue of the future of our kids that could never be politicised.

The chief minister said that the standardisation of education system and the improvement of schooling was his government’s top priority and no effort would be spared to provide an equal playing field to the kids of rich and poor alike.

Pervez Khattak asked as to when the people would realise that the existing education system led the children nowhere.

He said the education system of the past was a total bane that restricted the chances of development and the system was so politicised that all transfers and postings were made on political consideration, therefore, his government had decided to free the education system from the influence of political elite.

The chief minister asked the committee to look into the issues of higher education as his government wanted to start BS classes in the public sector institutions through upgradation of existing schools and institutions.

He said that the old BA and MA system was obsolete and the BS was the internationally recognised degree.