Demand to make Oghi headquarters of new division

MANSEHRA: The tehsil council Oghi has adopted a unanimous resolution of being part of the proposed Abaseen Division on the condition that Oghi would be given status of headquarters of the new division.

“Oghi should be headquarters of the proposed division, otherwise, we want to remain with Hazara division in our current status,” Raja Bashir, the tehsil nazim, told the council session on Saturday.

The council, which met with its convener Qazi Zahidullah in the chair, adopted nine resolutions seeking early reconstruction of civil hospital Oghi, which had been destroyed in the 2005 earthquake but couldn’t be reconstructed so far.

“The civil hospital is still using makeshift tents and local people are without healthcare services here; this hospital should immediately be reconstructed,” the resolution said.

Bashir said that creation of Abaseen division by the PTI-led provincial government was appreciable but they could only welcome it if Oghi was given status of its headquarters.

Hafiz Younus, speaking on the occasion, demanded the government to appoint extra teaching staff to run nine government higher secondary schools as he said that most of students quit education on completion of matriculation.

The council also adopted a resolution seeking launching of classes at higher secondary schools.

Noorur Rehman and Nawabzada Fareed raised issues related to electricity theft and prolonged loadshedding.

“The employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company are involved in electricity theft directly or indirectly and consumers are suffering the brunt of it as Pesco is sending them inflated utility bills and observing prolonged loadshedding,” said Fareed.