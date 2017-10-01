Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing incidents

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were killed and four others including two passers-by sustained injuries in separate firing incidents, the police said on Saturday.

They said that the first shooting incident occurred in Pezu city in the limits of

Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station of Darra

Pezu town.

They said that Himayatullah was in Pezu bazaar when his rival Yousaf Khan opened fire on him.

Resultantly, Himayatullah died instantly while

two passers-by including Mumtaz Khan, a resident of Tank, and Noor Muhammad of Warghar Pezu sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The accused escaped after committing the crime but the police gave him a chase and overpowered him in the mountainous area after brief exchange of fire. The police said that they seized a repeater gun, a pistol and cartridges from the arrested man and registered a case against him.

Separately, a man was killed and two others sustained bullet wounds in an attack in Naurang town.

The police said that an auto rickshaw driver Mir Dar Ali Shah was on way to Naurang bazaar in the three-wheeler when he came under attack by his rivals on FTM road.

They said the rickshaw driver received several bullets in his body and died on the spot.

The attackers manage to escape.

Two passengers sitting in the three-wheeler also received bullet injuries and were shifted to a local hospital in Naurang town.

The police registered a case against the attackers including Rafidullah and Taj Ali, residents of Bannu, on the complaint of the decease’s brother Ismail Shah in Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station.