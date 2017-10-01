Political interference major challenge for new AWKUM vice-chancellor

PESHAWAR: The political interference in the affairs of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) is going to be one of the major challenges for its new vice-chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Khurshid Khan who took charge on September 18.

Another challenge for Dr Khurshid, who gave up his teaching job in the United Kingdom to become the vice-chancellor, would be the tussle between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition Awami National Party (ANP). Though the Awami National Party is no longer in power, it has a strong presence at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan because most of the university employees were recruited on the recommendation of the party leaders when it was established.

The PTI tried to neutralize the Awami National Party’s dominance at the university, but it couldn’t remove the previous vice-chancellor Dr Ihsan Ali, who was appointed by the ANP-led coalition government.

He eventually completed his term in March this

year and it took almost six months to have a new vice-chancellor in place as his successor.

Politicians and other influential people have been pressuring the vice-chancellor to appoint the persons recommended by them at the university.

Almost every politician, particularly lawmakers, got persons of their choice recruited at the university.

They also put pressure on the vice-chancellor to award scholarships in foreign universities to their chosen candidates.

Dr Khurshid, who belongs to Attock district in Punjab, has been getting briefings and updates on the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan’s affairs after taking over as the vice-chancellor.

He has banned new recruitment until apprising himself of the situation at the university. The university is also facing financial problems and Dr Khurshid would have to convince the provincial government to bail him out.

The vice-chancellor has met the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Mushtaq Ghani, the advisor to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on higher education. He has also held meetings with officials of the education department and some other vice-chancellors.

Managing the affairs of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, which has almost 12,000 students on its rolls, has always been a tough job.

The university earned a bad name when Mashal Khan, a student of the journalism department, was lynched in April by a mob of fellow students, varsity employees and some outsiders after accusing him of committing blasphemy. The incident showed the rise in extremist thought and intolerance at the campus of the university.

The authorities closed down the university and reopened it after a month with upgraded security and surveillance. A senior faculty member, Prof Dr Jehanzeb Khalil, was appointed pro-vice-chancellor and remained on the position until the arrival of Dr Khurshid.