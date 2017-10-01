Processions of Ninth Muharram pass off peacefully

PESHAWAR: The mourning processions of 9th Muharram passed off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas peacefully amidst tight security on Saturday.

In the provincial capital, the main Zuljinnah procession of 9th Muharram started from Imambargah Hussainia Hall Saturday morning, which culminated at the same place after passing through the prescribed route. The mourners performed self-flagellation

The mourners offered Zuhr and Asar prayers near Fawwara Chowk.

The speakers on the occasion shed light on the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

They also offered special dua for progress and prosperity of Muslims Ummah and the country

Hundreds of of policemen were deployed in Saddar and the trader centers were closed.

Meanwhile, the cellphone services remained suspended in the provincial capital and many districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to security threats on 9th Muharram.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed in Saddar, inner city and other parts of the provincial capital for the last two days of the Ashura Muharram.

The cellphone services have been suspended since 5am.

The police authorities had requested the government for suspension of the cellular phone services to avoid terrorist attacks.

Besides, heavy contingents of police along with army soldiers remained deployed in city and Saddar area.

The main procession of the 9th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall on Saddar Road that while going through different routes ended at the same spot.

Thousands of policemen remained deployed in Saddar as the trader centres were closed and the road leading to the imambargah remained blocked.

The Capital City Police Officer, Mohammad Tahir, along with SSP Operations Sajjad Khan visited the routes of the processions and suspended six cops for negligence.

The senior police officers directed the cops to remain alert due to a number of threats so that no untoward incident happened in the last two days of the Ashura.

The policemen were also directed to wear helmets and bulletproof jackets for their own safety.

The roads in Saddar were opened later on Saturday as the last procession will be carried out from inner city on Sunday. Cellular phone services are likely to be suspended on Sunday too.

A number of sabotage bids are said to have been thwarted in Peshawar and other cities during the last few days.

There were serious threats of attacks on the processions and gatherings of the Muharram.

HARIPUR: The mourning procession of 9th Moharram ended peacefully at Imambargah Qadeemia Mohallah Chowki after passing through its traditional routes here on Saturday.

The main Alm-o-Zuljinnah procession started from Imambargah Imamia Sajadia at Sain Saheli Road and culminated at old Imambargah Qadeemia.

The mourners performed chest-beating and self-flagellation on the way to the ending point.

As the district was declared as the most sensitive one, the entire main bazaar and its link roads were sealed with barbed wires from all sides and no vehicle was allowed to enter or leave.

More than 300 policemen and sharpshooters were deployed while bomb disposal unit also cleared the area earlier.

The surveillance was conducted through CCTV cameras while mobile service in the area also remained suspended as precautionary measure.

HANGU: The procession of 9th Muharram passed off in the district peacefully. The authorities had taken stringent measure to foil any sabotage act.

PARACHINAR: The processions of 9th Muharram culminated peacefully in Kurram Agency. Law enforcement personnel were deployed on all sensitive places to ensure security. A blood donation camp was also established at the central imambargah.

The organisers of the blood bank, Liaqat Hussain and Sadiq Ali, said blood donation camp was established every year on the 9th and 10th of Muharram to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.

KALAYA: Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) Muhammad Yousaf Majoka on Saturday said that strict security arrangements had been made to maintain peace during Muharram in Orakzai Agency.

During a meeting with Political Agent Khalid Iqbal Wazir and tribal elders regarding security situations, IG FC Muhammad Yousaf expressed confidence over security measures being taken for Muharram in the region.

Sector Commander Brigadier Imran Haider Sherazi, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Col Mirza Suhail Yousaf and Additional Political Agent Ahmad Zeb were also present on the occasion.

Sources said the area would be sealed today to avoid any sabotage act on Ashura.