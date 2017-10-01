DRAP recovers unregistered drugs

Islamabad

A team of drug inspectors of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) raided a distributor namely Madina Medicine Co. Multan, on information of the said company selling unregistered, spurious drugs. Unregistered drugs by the name of Leena Tablets, manufactured by Everest Pharma, were recovered.

The drugs were seized and premises were sealed due to storage and sale of unregistered drugs. In another raid, a banned sex drug has been recovered from Pharma Distributors in Multan.