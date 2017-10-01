Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

DRAP recovers unregistered drugs

DRAP recovers unregistered drugs

Islamabad

A team of drug inspectors of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) raided a distributor namely Madina Medicine Co. Multan, on information of the said company selling unregistered, spurious drugs. Unregistered drugs by the name of Leena Tablets, manufactured by Everest Pharma, were recovered.

The drugs were seized and premises were sealed due to storage and sale of unregistered drugs. In another raid, a banned sex drug has been recovered from Pharma Distributors in Multan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement