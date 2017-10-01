Five PhDs awarded

LAHORE

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars.

Scholars who have been awarded degree include, Saira Sharif d/o Muhammad Sharif in Statistics after approval of her thesis, Razia Majeed d/o Abdul Majeed in Urdu, Iram Aziz d/o Abdul Aziz in Biological Sciences, Aamna Ishaq d/o Muhammad Ishaq Malik in Botany and Qutab ul Haq s/o Muhammad Hussain in History.