Sun October 01, 2017
Lahore

October 1, 2017

Five PhDs awarded

LAHORE

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars.

Scholars who have been awarded degree include, Saira Sharif d/o Muhammad Sharif  in Statistics after approval of her thesis, Razia Majeed d/o Abdul Majeed  in Urdu, Iram Aziz d/o Abdul Aziz in Biological Sciences, Aamna Ishaq d/o Muhammad Ishaq Malik in Botany and Qutab ul Haq s/o Muhammad Hussain in History.

