Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rangers launch search operation in Punjab

Rangers launch search operation in Punjab

LAHORE

Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies carried out search operations, apprehended 27 suspects and recovered illegal weapons to ensure law & order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Rangers along with Police have carried out flag marches in sensitive areas and Quick Reaction Forces have been placed in sensitive areas.

Extensive intelligence based operations have been carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement