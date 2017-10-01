Rangers launch search operation in Punjab

LAHORE

Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies carried out search operations, apprehended 27 suspects and recovered illegal weapons to ensure law & order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Rangers along with Police have carried out flag marches in sensitive areas and Quick Reaction Forces have been placed in sensitive areas.

Extensive intelligence based operations have been carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.