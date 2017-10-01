Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CM, others perform Data Darbar ghusal

CM, others perform Data Darbar ghusal

LAHORE

The annual ghusal (bathing ceremony) of the mausoleum of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhejweri, commonly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, was held on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, provincial ministers Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Bilal Yasin and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

A large number of people also attended the annual ceremony.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar bathed the mausoleum with rose water and laid wreaths at the grave of the sufi saint.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement