CM, others perform Data Darbar ghusal

LAHORE

The annual ghusal (bathing ceremony) of the mausoleum of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhejweri, commonly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, was held on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, provincial ministers Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Bilal Yasin and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

A large number of people also attended the annual ceremony.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar bathed the mausoleum with rose water and laid wreaths at the grave of the sufi saint.