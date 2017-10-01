9th Muharram procession held amid tight security

Thousands of mourners from across the city joined the main 9th Muharram procession at the Nishtar Park on Saturday to pay respect to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sacrifices they had rendered in the battlefield of Karbala.

The participants stopped for a while at Numaish Chowrangi on MA Jinnah Road for offering Zuhrain prayers. They continued to be joined by mourners from other processions on their way to Kharadar, where they dispersed after another majlis followed by Maghribain prayers.

It was since morning that people in groups had started converging on the Nishtar Park to attend a majlis and join the main procession that started moving as per schedule at 11am in a most orgnaised manner.

Extraordinary security measures were also in place with cellphone services suspended for around 14 hours and heavy deployments of personnel belonging to law enforcement agencies, including the Sindh Rangers and Karachi police.

All high-rise buildings located along the route of the main Muharram procession were manned by cops, including snipers on the rooftops, keeping strict vigil so as to avert any untoward incident.

The same level of security will be in place for the main Ashura procession today.

As per directives of the Sindh police chief, 9,912 police personnel are on duty for security of not only the participants of the processions but also of the citizens in general.

There is also a sizable number of people attending an estimated 6,458 majalis and meetings arranged in different parts of the metropolis during 9th and 10th Muharram. Aerial surveillance has been further arranged for ensuring that security is not compromised in any manner or at any level.