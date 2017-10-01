Fears grow in Jauhar as another woman knifed

Fears grew among the residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and the adjoining neighbourhoods on Saturday when another woman was attacked with a knife, taking the number of victims to nine in six days, Geo News reported.

The woman was stabbed by the lone attacker as she alighted from a rickshaw in the Mosamiat area in the small hours of Saturday. The woman took the same rickshaw to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The hunt for the helmet-wearing culprit, believed to be acting alone, has been unsuccessful, with police appearing content with lodging one case after the other.

On Saturday, police registered two more cases reported by victims of stabbing attacks in and around the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality this week, bringing the number of cases to five.

Till Thursday, eight women in Rabia City and Jauhar Chowrangi areas had reported being knifed by an assailant on a motorbike.

A 28-year-old woman, attacked on Thursday afternoon, said a man on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet, had attacked her with a sharp-edged instrument from behind. The incidents have sparked fear among the residents, forcing women to take extra precautions before going outside.

Victims’ account

One of the victims, who was attacked on September 26, said a motorcyclist wearing a black helmet attacked her from behind.

As a result, her leg was severely injured and she took a rickshaw to reach her house. The victim’s mother then took her to hospital and her father informed the police.

However, when police reached her house, they arrested her father for the incident. Her father, Abdul Rashid, remarked that he was detained overnight and claimed the police had asked him for a bribe.

Another survivor, a student of seventh grade, informed police that she was attacked from behind near Rabia City in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The girl said she was unable to identify the attacker as he had covered his face with a helmet.

“I went outside to buy something when I was attacked by assailants on a motorcycle,” she said, adding that at least one of the attackers was wearing a black shirt.

The victim’s mother said her daughter had received eight stitches for her wounds.

According to the spokesperson for a private hospital in the area, five girls had been brought to the hospital for treatment of knife injuries between Monday and Wednesday. He added four women were injured in two attacks on September 25, and one girl was attacked the very next day.

Panic has gripped different localities in Gulistan-e-Jauhar following the attacks.

A female student of Karachi University said that police officers had advised women to be careful while walking on the streets. “We have been directed to not leave our houses after Maghrib prayers,” remarked another student.

Female students also said that they were taking all possible precautions, including avoiding walking alone at night and not staying out for too long. A KU student said the attacker seemed to be suffering from a psychological disorder. “Normal people do not commit such acts,” she added.

Another student said that the government should take notice of the issue and resolve it immediately.