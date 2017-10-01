Sun October 01, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
October 1, 2017

China sets up $1.5bln fund

BEIJING: A new 10 billion yuan (1.5 billion dollar) government-backed fund was set up on Saturday to promote the development and integration of the region around China´s capital, state media Xinhua said.

The fund will promote the government´s plan to integrate the economies of the cities of Beijing and Tianjin with the surrounding Hebei province.

The plan, dubbed Jing-Jin-Ji, was initiated in 2013 and was meant to break down "fortress economies" in the region that were blamed for widening income disparities and causing a "race to the bottom" on environmental law enforcement.

The fund will also push forward construction of the Xiongan New Area, Xinhua said.

Xiongan is a new development in Hebei province that was announced on April 1 and is a key project of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

