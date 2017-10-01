Unisame seeks action against financing bias

KARACHI: The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are in a tight spot because commercial banks are not responding to their justified requests for availing running and bridge finance, an official said on Saturday.

“The existing SMEs are forced to run from pillar to post to survive, while the new entrants are not even welcome at the banks,” Zulfikar Thaver, president Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) and chairperson Capacity Building Working Group (CBWG) said in a statement.

“Despite the best efforts of the SBP the banks are still clinging to their condition of immovable property following their old habit of not taking risk.”

Thaver regretted that the banks were not well-versed in risk and collateral management and not comfortable in financing the entrepreneurs.

“What is the wisdom behind financing large enterprises open-heartedly? On the other hand financing the small enterprises splits the risk and many businesses can be financed in the same amount,” he said.

The UNISAME representative also complained that banks were approaching the associations as a mere formality under the SBP pressure, but were not inclined to finance the sector without security.

“The sector direly needs an SME specific bank, credit insurance, SME development fund, and a strong Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to train and upgrade the SMEs,” Thaver said.

Thaver also urged the SBP to put SME resolutions on fast track for rapid promotion of the sector.