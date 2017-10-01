Rupee to remain under pressure

KARACHI: Rupee may come under pressure during the next week due to higher demand stemming from rise in international oil prices and quarterly profit repatriation by foreign firms, currency experts said.

The experts said international oil prices showed an upward movement during the past 15 days.

“Pakistan is an oil importing economy so the increase in prices would push up dollar demand in the local market,” they said in a note.

Currency experts further said the foreign companies

operating in the country

would repatriate their dividends and profits after a close

of the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year.

Rupee maintained its value against the greenback during the week (September 25 to 29). The week started with an exchange rate of 105.42 in interbank market and closed at 105.41.

Analysts said rupee maintained the levels on tight monitoring by the central bank.