Investors eye government’s move to overcome nemeses

Investors may not keep eyes off political melodrama, while government’s move to plug the fiscal framework to restrain deficit will also affect the market sentiments, dealers said.

“Market is likely to revolve around the National Accountability Bureau’s session scheduled for 2 October in a former prime minister case,” Elixir Securities said in a report.

“On economic front, sentiments are likely to remain hinged on whether decision makers move to materialise plans to arrest the external imbalances,” the brokerage added.

Analysts said the central bank’s maintaining policy rate at 5.75 percent was according to the market’s expectations. The bank acknowledged recovery in exports. The current account deficit narrowed down to $550 million in August from $2.051 billion in July.

Stocks slipped 0.79 percent in the week ended 29 September primarily due to apprehensions on local political front, especially ongoing inquiry against the finance minister, lack of triggers and a mixed trend of foreign flows.

The KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 0.79 percent or 640.93 points to close the week at 42,409.27 points. KSE 30-share Index lost 1.25 percent or 275.09 points to end at 21,605.95 points.

“Investors endured another week of insipid market performance, as overhang of ongoing political events combined with uncertain economic outlook continues to keep investors sidelined,” Atif Zafar, an analyst at JS Global Capital said.

Analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities said participation thinned as trading took a backseat to politics.

Average volumes were down 14 percent to 146 million shares a day.

Foreign buying was recorded at $0.52 million as compared to $0.4 million in the previous week.

Sheikh said foreigners came as buyers in September after a 14-month lull. Net foreign buying was recorded at $28.3 million.

KSE 100-share Index recovered 2.9 percent in September after posting a steep fall of 10.4 percent in August.

There was some interest witnessed in the fertiliser sector that rose 2.4 percent on the back of strong August off-take and rising international urea prices.

Oil and gas exploration sector remained in limelight as Pakistan Oilfields was up 6.5 percent after announcing a new oil and gas find and international oil prices touched their highest levels since October 2015.

Cement sector was down 3.7 percent as provisional data for September suggested a decline of 18 percent in domestic demand.

Banks too dragged down the index as National Bank of Pakistan, falling 15.3 percent, is expected to take a significant hit of Rs48 billion penalty slapped on it by the Supreme Court in a pension fund case. Habib Bank, down 2.3 percent, was also reaping the implications of a recent fine imposed on it by a US financial regulator.

News that affected the market included subsidy on sugar exports to be shared by federal and provincial governments, defence ministry clearing sale of K-Electric to a Chinese firm and arbitration favouring independent power producers against National Transmission and Despatch Company.