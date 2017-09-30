Sat September 30, 2017
MD
Monitoring Desk
September 30, 2017

Soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces once again violated the ceasefire agreement resorting to unprovoked firing across the LoC late Friday, the Pakistani military said, which resulted in martyrdom of a JCO and two civilians, Geo TV reported. 

This is the second ceasefire violation by the Indian forces during the last 72 hours. The unprovoked firing came in Rakh Chikri area of Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, in which the Indian troops targeted civilian population, the ISPR said in a statement. 

The cross-border heavy firing resulted in martyrdom of two civilians, including a woman, while another was injured.  A patrol team of Pakistan Army, assisting evacuation of civilians, also came under fire from across the LoC, which resulted in martyrdom of Naib Subedar Nadeem and injuries to three other soldiers, the statement said. Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to Indian hostility targeting enemy posts, the ISPR further stated. There have been reports of casualties on the Indian side of the LoC, it added. 

