‘Imran now vying for opposition leader’s slot’

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid said on Friday that Imran Khan wanted to become prime minster but now was in the running for opposition leader.

He said that Imran Khan was destroying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from within. Pervaiz Rashid said the PTI had a dozen candidates for the post of prime minister and even more for the position of opposition leader.

“Imran is demolishing his own house,” said the former minister. He, taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, said that Imran wanted to become the prime minister in 2013 but in 2018 he would be a candidate for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

“PTI chairman left his home with the dream to become the prime minister in 2013 but now he is trying his level best to become the opposition leader today and in 2018 he will be a candidate for PCB chairman,” he said. Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that property tycoon Malik Riaz visited Nawaz Sharif to inquire after Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.