Malik Riaz says he met Nawaz to inquire after Kulsoom

LAHORE: Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Friday clarified that he had met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif only to inquire after his ailing wife. According to media reports, Malik Riaz in his message on twitter said all speculations about meeting Nawaz Sharif were incorrect. Malik said neither he had any political agenda nor had he any political role. “I reiterate I am not part of any political discussion or tussle at all and certainly not a saviour to anyone either. I visited to enquire Begum Kulsoom’s health following the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

