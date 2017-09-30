Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

O
ONLINE
September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Malik Riaz says he met Nawaz to inquire after Kulsoom

Malik Riaz says he met Nawaz to inquire after Kulsoom

LAHORE: Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Friday clarified that he had met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif only to inquire after his ailing wife. According to media reports, Malik Riaz in his message on twitter said all speculations about meeting Nawaz Sharif were incorrect. Malik said neither he had any political agenda nor had he any political role. “I reiterate I am not part of any political discussion or tussle at all and certainly not a saviour to anyone either. I visited to enquire Begum Kulsoom’s health following the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement