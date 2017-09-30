If truth upheld, back of lie stands broken: Justice Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, remarked on Friday observed if truth is spoken, back of falsehood would be broken.

He said that the police mint stories to cover up their sins. He gave these remarks while presiding over a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) during course of hearing of appeal filed against Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to acquit 2 suspects allegedly involved in killing of a policeman.

The Supreme Court (SC) upheld the IHC decision of acquittal of two persons involved in killing of police man of Rawalpindi police and dismissed the appeal filed against their acquittal.

During the course of hearing, Justice Asif remarked police personnel settled the scores against those who raise their hands on them. The police mint the stories to cover up their sins. Khosa further observed that several police personnel were also held while selling heroin. “If truth is spoken, back of lie stands broken,” he said.

Justice Khosa remarked if trial courts gave verdicts according to the law, pressure would not be shifted to superior judiciary. He further observed that in Rawalpindi region when policemen got injured in personal quarrel, an immediate story was minted by them. “How can this story be accepted that a suspect killed one policeman and injured three others and police did not take action despite being armed. Were the police having no bullets?”

After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, the court upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about acquittal of the accused persons and dismissed the appeal filed against their acquittal.

It is vital to mention here that a case was registered against suspects Kashif and Jamshed in R A Bazaar Rawalpindi police station in 2011 for killing policeman however IHC had acquitted the accused due to insufficient evidence against them.