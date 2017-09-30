Rifts in opposition to benefit government, says Baloch

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) general secretary Liaqat Baloch has said that any division within the opposition will only benefit the government.

Talking to media persons at Al Markaz-e-Islami on Friday, the JI leader said that they had been approached by the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding the issue of opposition leader in the National Assembly. He added that those having majority have the right to choose the leader of the opposition.

The JI central general secretary said that the leader of the opposition has an important role in the current situation. He believed the statements of Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif had shown that he was inexperienced. Liaqat Baloch told reporters that the government should summon a joint session of parliament to discuss the current scenario as well as the foreign policy of the country.

He added that the issue of corruption would never end with taking action only against a single family. The National Accountability Bureau was currently investigating a large number of cases that all need to be decided, he added.

Baloch opposed the demand for early election, saying that the government should complete its tenure so that people can better decide in coming general elections on the basis of their performance.

Baloch was hopeful that the JI candidate would win the coming by-poll in NA-4 constituency, saying all their workers including women wing were carrying out door-to-door campaign to convince people to vote for honest candidate.