Graduation ceremony of 119 Combat Support Course held at PAF Academy

RISALPUR: The graduation ceremony of 119 Combat Support Course was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan here Friday.

Major General Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari, Commander Kuwait Air Force was the chief guest of the ceremony. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force received him on arrival at the academy, says a PAF press release. A total of 52 aviation cadets including 12 under training officers of Kuwait Air Force graduated from the academy.

The chief guest awarded branch insignia and trophies to the distinction holders. Trophy for Best Performance in 119 Combat Support Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Rizwana Nasreen, while overall best performance trophy in allied under training officers was awarded to Pilot Officer Abdul Rehman Mubarak from Kuwait Air Force.

Addressing at the occasion the Commander Kuwait Air Force said that Kuwait and Pakistan enjoy strong brotherly relations spanning over decades. Both countries support each other in a wide range of activities such as social, military training and industrial technology.

He also thanked the Pakistan Air Force and especially the Air Chief for his sincere efforts in the training of Kuwaiti pilots at PAF Academy.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his address said that Pakistan and Kuwait have a long history of close cooperation and coordination both at government and Air Force level and the strong bond of fraternal ties between the two countries and their Air Forces would further strengthen in the years to come. He further said that Pakistan being a peace-loving country has always supported peace in the region and especially in the Middle-East.

The parade was followed by a thrilling performance by "Eaglets" the Para Motor Glider team of the academy. "Bravehearts and Sherdils", the PAF academy aerobatics teams also displayed an exhilarating aerial display on the occasion. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.