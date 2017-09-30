Railways new era to start soon: Saad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said the foundation of revolutionary changes in railways has been laid after the rehabilitation of railways and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A new era is going to start soon for Pakistan railways, the minister said while chairing a meeting of railways officials here on Friday. He said that after the upgradation of ML-I track, freight trains would run at a speed of 120 KM per hour and passenger trains at a speed of 160 KM per hour. He said every effort would be made to improve transport facilities for the people of the country.