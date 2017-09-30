Tax clinic for beauty salons in Punjab opens

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that the 18th Amendment has allowed greater provincial autonomy.

The Punjab government has introduced many reforms in tax sector which has increased the revenue of the province by 45 percent and also generated an additional amount of Rs 47 billion, she said, adding that the establishment of tax clinics is another milestone of Punjab Revenue Authority.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a tax clinic for beauty salons by Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) in collaboration with GIZ here on Friday, she said that taxpayers were bound to fullfill national obligation in form of taxes whereas the tax collecting agencies were bound to provide them with facilities.

She said that PRA was committed to introducing a portal in near future for taxpayers’ complaints.She said said, “We are mindful of the fact that beauty parlor and salon sector has challenges and opportunities.

Through the clinic, we will try to ease it challenges.”The tax clinics would help educate the taxpayers on applicable tax laws, the process of registration, filling of returns and use of applicable monitoring systems, the minister said.