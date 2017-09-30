Landslide kills two girls in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Two sisters were killed in a landslide in the Safi tehsil of Mohmand Agency, locals said on Friday. It was learnt that the girls were digging a cliff for collecting sand when it fell over them in Sagi Bala in the Safi tehsil.

The locals recovered the girls from the debris but they succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital. The victims were identified as Shaista and Alima, daughters of Noor Rehman.