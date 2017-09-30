Sat September 30, 2017
September 30, 2017

22 die in Mumbai railway station stampede

MUMBAI: At least 22 people have died and another 30 injured in a stampede at the foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road station on Friday. The incident occurred during peak hours following rains.

The incident at the Elphinstone station which connects two of the city’s major local lines was triggered by overcrowding and heavy rain, they added. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital and senior railway officials are at the scene.Ganesh Hatankar, who was at the Parel station said, it was raining heavily at the time and so a lot of people were waiting on the staircase sheltering themselves from the rain.

