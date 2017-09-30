FBR receives only 215,000 tax returns against estimate of seven million

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received a total tax returns of 215,000 till Friday evening amid the latest official estimates about the number of potentially eligible filers standing at seven million, keeping in view numbers of owners of cars above 1,000cc, flats in posh areas and immoveable property with a land area of 250 square yards under municipal areas.

However, the government has decided to extend the deadline for filing of income tax returns. The FBR has proposed one-month extension up to October 31, 2017.

Top guns at the FBR are thumping over their performance as they obtained income tax returns from 215,000 taxpayers till September 29, 2017, against the received returns of around 60,000 in the last fiscal year. But the performance on ground demonstrates pathetic situation where there is massive gap between received returns and potential non-filers.

There is need to implement section 114 of Income Tax Ordinance (ITO) 2001 as it binds certain segments of the society for filing of return as their national obligation. All National Tax Number (NTN) holders possessing annual income of over 400,000 are bound to file their returns.

There are 3.5 million NTN holders in Pakistan but the FBR had received just over 1.2 million returns in last tax year 2016. Less than one percent of the population pays income tax and files a tax return — one of the lowest ratios in the world. Around seven million Pakistanis are estimated to be tax-eligible (who should be paying voluntarily via the tax-filing regime), but so far only 215,000 filed.

Around 75 percent of the direct income tax collected is from businesses. Within businesses, only 21 percent of the registered companies paid income tax; the vast majority of business entities being tax non-filers.

Among major sectors of the economy, industry contributes an estimated 73 percent to total tax revenue. The agriculture has a share of less than two percent in total tax collected. The tax contribution of the services sector is less than half of its share of GDP. Almost 70 of government tax revenue comes from indirect taxes and almost 70 percent of even direct taxes is in the form of withholding tax.

The section 114 of ITO 2001 binds all those for filing of tax returns who own immovable property with a land area of 250 square yards or more or owns any flat located in areas falling within the municipal limits existing immediately before the commencement of local government laws in the provinces; or areas in a cantonment; or the Islamabad Capital Territory owns immoveable property with a land area of 500 yards or more located in a rating area; owns a flat having covered area of 2,000 square feet or more located in a rating area; owns a motor vehicle having engine capacity above 1,000 cc; obtained National Tax Number; holder of commercial or industrial connection of connection of electricity where the amount of annual bill exceeds Rs500,000; or a resident person registered with any chamber of commerce and industry or any trade or business association or any market committee or any professional body including Pakistan Engineering Council, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Pakistan Bar Council or any Provincial Bar Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan or Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.