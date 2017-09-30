Seven killed in Samundri accident

FAISALABAD: Seven people including three women were killed while 10 others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the limits of Samundri police during wee hours here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that a speeding passengers van collided with a tractor-trolley near Jahangir Mor Kahna Bridge at Sammundri-Gojra road. As a result, Naikan Bibi (65), Bharai Bibi (60), Jahangir (50), Murtaza (9), Sonia (12), Rabnawaz (30) and Mubeen (1.5 year) were died, while Babar (14), Adnan (13), Faizan, Akbar (24), Shamshad (60) and others received injuries. They were shifted to DHQ Hospital, from where five injured persons were referred to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to their critical condition. The police took the bodies into custody. Further investigation was underway.