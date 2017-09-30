People to decide about our performance in 2018: Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that those hindering development in the country would bite the dust, and people would give their verdict in their favour in the 2018 elections on the basis of our performance during our stint in government.

Talking to party workers in Lahore, he said those hatching conspiracy against him would soon be exposed. He said he would accept the verdict of people of Pakistan only. The ousted premier claimed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) only believed in politics of fair rule, and not lies.

He claimed to have fought the war against the conspirators for the 200 million people of the country. Nawaz stressed securing sanctity of people’s vote. “The sanctity of vote will be restored and the PML-N will succeed in the next elections,” he added.

While highlighting the achievements of the PML-N government, he said the country had prospered during their rule. "Peace and progress have been ensured with the combined efforts of all institutions. The defeat of terrorism brought prosperity in the country," he added.

Nawaz said the medical condition of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz was better now after the surgery, and she would recover fully soon. He asked people to pray for her good health.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) seems all set to appoint Nawaz Sharif as the party head after the passage of the Elections Bill 2017 by the National Assembly (NA) session on Oct 2. Formal approval to the bill would be given by President Mamnoon Hussain on the same day if it is passed by lawmakers.