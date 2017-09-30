654 lawmakers fail to file their asset details with ECP

ISLAMABAD: With one day remaining for filing the mandatory statement of assets and liabilities by the legislators with the Election Commission of Pakistan, at least 654 were yet to comply with this legal requirement by late Friday.

The still non-filers, included the four chief ministers, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and several ministers and members of the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Law Minister Zahid Hamid and JUI-Fazl Maulana Razlur Rehman have submitted in the Election Commission the details of their assets and liabilities and those of their dependents.

Each year, legislators belonging to parliament and the four provincial assemblies are bound to fulfill this legal requirement, otherwise, they can’t perform their official duty until they do the needful. September 30 of each year is the last date however; they get legally another 15 days prior to issuance of a notification about the non-filers by the Election Commission on October 15.

The related staff will be present in the Election Commission on the holiday i.e. Saturday to receive the documents from lawmakers.

So far, out of 104, 60 senators have filed their statements, 160 out of total 339 MNAs, out of a total of 371 MPAs of Punjab only 137 have submitted their documents, 70 out of 168 members of Sindh Assembly have filed their documents while 58 out of 124 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 28 out of 65 members of Balochistan Assembly have filed their statements. Two seats of the Senate, three of the National Assembly and two of the Punjab Assembly are at present vacant.