Sat September 30, 2017
September 30, 2017

SBP holds policy rate at 5.75pc; growth pursuit poses challenges

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Friday for another couple of months, pointing to ease in inflation with the economy still in need of a growth propeller.  “…the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy rate at 5.75 percent,” the central bank said in a statement.

