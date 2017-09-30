Nawaz to be re-elected PML-N president on Oct 3

ISLAMABAD: To tide over a serious deficiency, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be re-elected as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on October 3 to qualify his party candidate to get its same old poll symbol a day later for the by-election to NA-4 Peshawar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared the PML-N ineligible for the allotment of the poll symbol for not holding the presidential election within the stipulated 45 days.The electoral reforms package, containing all the eight election laws, passed by the Senate with some amendments, will easily be approved by the National Assembly on October 2 due to the dominant position of the PML-N and allies. On the same day, the bill will be sent to President Mamnoon Hussain for assent, which will be instantly granted. On the following day, Nawaz Sharif will be elected as the party president, senior PML-N leader and former information minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid told The News.

He said the PML-N had its party structure including a duly elected acting president in place, but still the ECP placed the bar on it, disqualifying it for the election symbol. Pervaiz Rashid said October 4 was the last date of allotment of poll symbols to the contesting candidates in the by-election for NA-4 which fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Gulzar Khan.

The PML-N has attached high expectations to the by-poll that it wants to win, taking away a seat from the PTI, which had got it in the 2013 parliamentary polls. The former minister said that convening of the National Assembly and the PML-N federal council for election of Nawaz Sharif as the president has to be done so that the party nominee becomes eligible to get the poll symbol within the given time.

There are instances when the ECP imposed such restrictions on certain political parties forbidding them to qualify for the election symbol, but they immediately approached high courts and got temporary relief. However, the PML-N did not want to go for this option and decided to hold the presidential election to take care of the curb.

The electoral reforms package also trashes the notorious Political Parties Order 2002, framed by Pervez Musharraf, which prohibited a disqualified figure to be the head of a political party. With its annulment, Nawaz Sharif qualified to be elected as the chief of the PML-N. He had quickly vacated the party office due to the Supreme Court-sanctioned ineligibility. The ECP had also asked him to do so due to the judgment.

The package was earlier passed by the National Assembly, but when it came to the Senate some amendments were made to it. Therefore, it had to go back to the National Assembly. The removal of the clause, blocking a disqualified person to be the chief of political party, was undone in the apparently opposition-controlled Senate where the PML-N and its allies won with just one vote, surprising many and creating disorder in the opposition ranks.

Pervaiz Rashid said that the clause to hold the party election in forty-five days was not mandatory, but the ECP insisted that it was essential within this timeline. Elaborating, he said, no serious violation is committed if the national population and housing census and meetings of the Inter Provincial Coordination, which are required to be held after a certain time as provided in the Constitution, are not organised. Same is the case of the election of the PML-N president.