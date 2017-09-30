PTI MNA moves NAB over anomalies in Swat varsity project

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s dissident Member National Assembly (MNA) Mussarat Ahmed Zeb approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complain about the alleged embezzlement of funds by officials of University of Swat in a project worth Rs2.5 billion

The board meeting of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held on Friday with Director General Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan in the chair, said a press release.The meeting considered several complaints and authorised inquiries into allegations of corruption.

Mussarat Ahmed Zeb, who belongs to Swat and was elected on one of the reserved seats for women, made the complaint against the officials of the University of Swat.It was alleged that officials ignored the recommendations of the Special Evaluation Committee for identification of suitable land for establishment of the university.

She claimed that the university officials concealed the report of the committee from the university’s syndicate /senate for its approval and caused a loss of approximately Rs2.5 billion to the exchequer.