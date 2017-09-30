SCCI office-bearers administered oath

PESHAWAR: The newly-elected office-bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have vowed to secure due rights for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The office-bearers and executive committee members were administered oath by Businessmen Forum leader Senator Ilyas Ahmed and president during the general body meeting at the Chamber House.

Zahidullah Shinwari took the oath to lead the Chamber during the 2018 tenure.Speaking after taking oath, he said he would continue efforts to solve the problems being faced by traders and business community of the province. He said it would be the effort of the chamber to achieve due rights for the province in the CPEC, which has been termed as a “game-changer” for the region.

Ilyas Bilour in his speech urged the government to resolve the issue of refund of the traders. He asked the SCCI to focus on finding solution to the problems of the traders of the tribal areas as well.