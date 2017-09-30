Girls outshine boys as BA, BSc results announced

PESHAWAR: Girls clinched most of the top positions in the BA, BSc exams in the University of Peshawar (UoP) as the result was declared on Friday.

A small gathering was arranged for the winners of top positions wherein the results were declared and awards were given to the distinctive students. UoP Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Asif Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Controller Examination Dr Fazle Hadi declared the result.

According to results, a total of 34,651 students appeared in the exam of whom 9,296 qualified it with a passing percentage of 29-83. Five of the total six top positions were clinched by girls. Sidratul Muntaha, daughter of Jan Mohammad and a student of Jinnah College for Women, topped the university. She obtained 488 out of total 550 marks.

She was followed by Sana Ismail, daughter of Mohammad Ismail of the same college, on the second position with 475 marks. Maria Haleem, daughter of Abdul Haleem, stood third by obtaining 473 marks. In BA, Qandeel Alam, daughter of Nadim Alam, student of Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad, stood first with 446 marks.

Inamur Rahman, son of Mohammad Saleem, a student of Imam Abu Hanifa College for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies Peshawar, got 439 marks and stood second. Madiha Bibi, daughter of Tariq Khan, student of Army Burn Hall College, Abbottabad, secured 433 marks and stood third in the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammad Asif said it was laudable that the girl students were showing good results in the examinations. However, he lamented that boys were lagging far behind. He said that in the current examination, the result of girls was 45 percent and only 19 percent boys passed it. The vice-chancellor announced free education for the position holders.