Only Hassan lives in Avenfield Apartments where court sent summons

LONDON: A National Accountability (NAB) court has asked the Pakistan High Commission to serve bailable arrest warrants on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s children and his son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar at the Avenfield Apartments but none other than Hasan Nawaz lives at the mentioned address, making it impossible for the summons to be served in the correct manner.

This scribe has learnt that Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Asma Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar are living at a separate location and not at the Avenfield Apartments. Nawaz Sharif stays with Hasan when in London and others in the family visit the Avenfield block all the time and it’s believed that the whole family stays at this address and that’s the reason the NAB court sent summons to this address. That has created problems for the High Commission which can give summons for Hasan Nawaz to his porter who manages the reception of Avenfiled block but Pakistan High Commission officials have no clue where Maryam, Hussain and others are currently staying.

It can be confirmed that out of the four apartments mentioned in Panama papers, only Hasan Nawaz’ flat is suitable for accommodation while other three flats are undergoing maintenance work and not suitable for lodging. A source said that Hussain, Maryam and Safdar have been staying at a rented accommodation near to the clinic where Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing medical treatment.

There is not enough space in Hasan Nawaz’ four bed room apartment to accommodate his siblings and relatives hence two flats have been rented nearby to accommodate family and relatives. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been staying with Hasan since she reached London for treatment and she is attended by a doctor and an assistant round the clock while staying at this address.

A source confirmed that bail-able arrest warrants for Hassan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar were sent through “fax and parcel” three days ago and officials of Pakistan High Commission have confirmed the “receipt” to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

The source said two copies of warrants for each accused had been received at the high commission. The source said that Pakistan High Commission delivered summons and legal notices at Avenfield apartments during the Panama case hearings and the same method was used by Wajid Zia’s cousin Akhtar Raja who sent letters to Hasan and Hussain Nawaz on the same address. A Pakistan High Commission spokesman refused to comment when asked if the arrest warrants had been served on the individuals concerned or not.