Judges and generals under Ehtesab radar

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday indicated that the parliamentary committee on new NAB law should consider and discuss PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar’s proposal to bring the judges and military officials under the ambit of the new accountability (Ehtesab) law. The meeting of the parliamentary committee on the new NAB law was held on Friday under its Chairman, Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

“Though there was a consensus among the political parties to bring the new NAB law, two main issues including definition of public office holder and corrupt practices, bringing the judges and military officials in the ambit of the new Ehtesab law and implementation of the new Ehtesab law whether it should be extended to the whole country or restricted to only federal government is still to be decided,” said Chairman Parliamentary Committee on new Ehtesab Law and Law Minister Zahid Hamid while talking to newsmen after chairing the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the new Ehtesab Law.

The law minister said due to the absence of the PPP members of the committee, the critical issues were not discussed and the agenda was not completed.He said PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar had proposed to bring the judiciary and military officials in the ambit of the new Ehtesab law and this proposal will be discussed in the next meeting.

He said it was still to be decided whether the new Ehtesab laws will be applicable throughout the country or only to the federal government as the Sindh government has already repealed the NAB Ordinance 1999 from Sindh, which has already been challenged in the Sindh High Court. “The process of forming the provincial body of accountability was initiated by the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa with the constitution of its Ehtesab Commission,” he said.

He said the Sindh government was of the opinion that the application of the new law should be defined in the new law.

The law minister said it was decided to take a decision on the application of the new Ehtesab law, whether it was to be extended to the whole country, which would be decided in the next meeting, which is scheduled to be held next week on Wednesday (October 4).

He said efforts were made to finalise the draft of the new Ehtesab Law soon with consensus.The new NAB law will make all the people equal as the Bureau was unable to act against persons who did not come under the ambit of NAB. Sessions judges will hear the corruption cases and there will not be any option of plea bargain.